Arrests in two-state theft ring announced

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Following a months-long investigation, the Massac County Sheriff's Office announces three arrests made following the search of a residence just outside Metropolis on September 9.

Deputies recovered a stolen excavator at their home which led to the search warrant issued for the residence on Sept. 9. The homeowners, Dusty Baker, 39, and his wife, Brittany Baker, 31, have been arrested along with Donald Gilbert, 51, of Joppa, Mo.

Dusty Baker is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Theft Over $500. Brittany Baker faces charges of Obstructing Justice and ?Theft Over $500. And Donald Gilbert is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Theft Over $500.

Massac County Deputies say they located stolen vehicles and other stolen items as well as a stolen excavator at the residence of the Bakers.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Secretary of State Police, the Illinois State Police, the Paducah Police Department and the Massac County Highway Department.