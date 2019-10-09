Carbondale City Clerk office to close next week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale City Clerk office to close next week

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale City Clerk's Office will be closed October 14-18 due to offsite training.

The City Clerk's Office will re-open on Monday, October 21, at 8 a.m. Notary services will still be available; inquiries relating to notary services should be addressed to the reception desk.

If you have questions or would like more information about the closure, call City Hall at (618) 549-5302.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.