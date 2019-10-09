Carbondale City Clerk office to close next week

Chicago's law department has publicly released the city watchdog's investigative reports related to the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.
Chicago's law department has publicly released the city watchdog's investigative reports related to the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.
The Kentucky Horse Race Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs.
The Atlanta Braves are giving Adam Duvall his first start in the decisive game of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Atlanta Braves are giving Adam Duvall his first start in the decisive game of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
We expect south breezes to push afternoon readings into the 80s Thursday while strong north winds could drop temperatures Friday. ...
We expect south breezes to push afternoon readings into the 80s Thursday while strong north winds could drop temperatures Friday. ...
The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8.
The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8.
The Carbondale City Clerk's Office will be closed October 14-18 due to offsite training.
The Carbondale City Clerk's Office will be closed October 14-18 due to offsite training.
A new study finds that FEMA buys flood-prone homes more often in wealthy, populous counties than in poor, rural areas, even though lower-income rural areas may be more likely to flood.
A new study finds that FEMA buys flood-prone homes more often in wealthy, populous counties than in poor, rural areas, even though lower-income rural areas may be more likely to flood.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is saying for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is saying for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. does not endorse Turkey's assault on northern Syria and has made it clear to Ankara that it's incursion against Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State is a "bad idea"
President Donald Trump says the U.S. does not endorse Turkey's assault on northern Syria and has made it clear to Ankara that it's incursion against Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State is a "bad idea"
Cory T. Phillips, 26, of West Paducah, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and receiving a stolen firearm.
Cory T. Phillips, 26, of West Paducah, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and receiving a stolen firearm.