Carbondale City Clerk office to close next week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale City Clerk's Office will be closed October 14-18 due to offsite training.

The City Clerk's Office will re-open on Monday, October 21, at 8 a.m. Notary services will still be available; inquiries relating to notary services should be addressed to the reception desk.

If you have questions or would like more information about the closure, call City Hall at (618) 549-5302.