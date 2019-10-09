Warming up, clouding up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warming up, clouding up

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hang on, big weather swings are coming our way. 

We expect south breezes to push afternoon readings into the 80s Thursday while strong north winds could drop temperatures Friday. 

There is a tiny chance of a shower Thursday, but we should all be prepared for rain on Friday.  

Jim has latest look at the forecast and and update on how cold Saturday morning might be coming up on News 3 this evening. 

