Chicago officers are using placards to avoid parking rules - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officers are using placards to avoid parking rules

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's independent watchdog says the city's police officers are abusing parking privileges with the help of department-issued placards.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson says the Chicago Police Department used police placards to park illegally in fire lanes, no-parking areas and tow-away zones near City Hall. An investigative report released Monday also found officers parked their personal vehicles illegally in police station lots so they or loved ones could attend Cubs and Bears games.

Ferguson pressured the department two years ago to issue a directive requiring only authorized officers to use placards at designated locations for official police business.

Ferguson says when police blatantly disregard the rules, that sends a message that members of the police department believe they are above the law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.