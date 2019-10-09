Chicago releases watchdog probe of Laquan McDonald shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's law department has publicly released the city watchdog's investigative reports related to the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.

The City Council passed an ordinance weeks ago that empowers the law department to release the Inspector General's office findings in certain circumstances, including cases involving police officers and other city employees in which somebody died.

The reports into the police officers who were present when McDonald was shot 16 times were released Wednesday.

Proponents of the ordinance championed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot say it is an important step to restore public confidence in city government. Critics say it unfairly tarnishes the reputations of police officers and others.

Jason Van Dyke was sentenced in January to nearly seven years in McDonald's killing.

