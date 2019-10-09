Arrest made in Paducah hotel robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arrest made in Paducah hotel robbery

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) – Paducah Police have made an arrest in a hotel robbery caught on surveillance video.

Cory T. Phillips, 26, of West Paducah, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and receiving a stolen firearm.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Country Inn and Suites on McBride Lane. An employee told police a man with a gun came in and demanded money. The clerk complied and was able to grab the gun when the man laid it on the counter to pick up the money. He then took off in a dark-colored car.

During the investigation, police discovered the gun left behind at the scene had been stolen from a home in Paducah in September.

On Tuesday, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a gray Dodge Stratus because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Police say the driver, Phillips, began acting nervous. A search of the car revealed an Apple computer stolen from the same home as the gun and the same brand of t-shirt found discarded near Monday night’s robbery.

Phillips was interviewed at the police department and charged with the robbery and receiving stolen property.  He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

