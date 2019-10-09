Arrest made in Paducah hotel robbery

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is saying for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. does not endorse Turkey's assault on northern Syria and has made it clear to Ankara that it's incursion against Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State is a "bad idea"
Cory T. Phillips, 26, of West Paducah, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and receiving a stolen firearm.
A chilly, foggy start for many on this Wednesday. The leaves are starting to change, though many are reporting a quick change over to brown, likely due to abnormally dry weather this fall.
Carbondale will be the scene of a music festival featuring a variety of local artists this weekend.
The Marion Cultural and Civic Center has announced Jo Dee Messina will take the stage on February 22.
LISTEN UP: Friday will be a day of big changes.
Murphysboro CUSD #186 posted a message to its Facebook page saying that the teacher team turned down what they consider a generous offer.
Carbondale City Council passes the sale of recreational marijuana by a vote of 6-1.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an alert for drivers: it's the start of fall deer-vehicle collision season.
