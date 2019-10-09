Northwestern Indiana packaging plant fire emits toxic smoke - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northwestern Indiana packaging plant fire emits toxic smoke

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) - Firefighters from five counties are battling a blaze at a northwestern Indiana packaging plant.

WLFI-TV reports Kentland residents living near the International Cushioning Co. plant have been Asked to close their windows and stay away from the fire because of toxic smoke from the burning packing peanuts and bubble wrap that the plant produced.

Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn says 15 employees were inside the plant when the fire began about 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday but all escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported.

The 44,000-square-foot (4088-square-meter) building is reported to be a total loss. It's located at the intersection of U.S. Routes 24 and 41.

Firefighters from Tippecanoe, Newton, White, Cass and Warren counties responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

