Defense attorney charged with paying witness to lie - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Defense attorney charged with paying witness to lie

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield defense attorney has been charged with paying a witness to lie on the stand in a murder case.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 38-year-old Adam Woody was charged Friday with perjury and two counts of tampering with a witness during the 2016 retrial of Michael Amick. The retrial ended with Amick being acquitted in the 2008 killing of his wife's grandmother, Leona "Maxine" Vaughn.

At issue is prisoner's testimony during a pretrial hearing that a fellow prisoner had confessed to the killing. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are now saying the prisoner was paid $1,000. The prisoner didn't testify during the trial.

Woody's attorney, Thomas Carver, says Woody is adamant that he is innocent. Carver says the state's case is built on the word of convicted felons.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.