Lexington Herald-Leader to stop Saturday print edition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lexington Herald-Leader to stop Saturday print edition

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A large daily newspaper in Kentucky says it will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays early next year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says in a note to readers that it is adapting to changes in how readers engage, with more reading local news online.

The newspaper says it plans to launch a Weekend Edition on Jan. 11 that includes expanded print newspapers on Fridays and Sundays that will include items normally in the Saturday paper including comics, puzzles and sports. The note says it will continue to publish breaking news on Saturdays to its website and social media platforms.

The Herald-Leader says the strategic change will help it meets the needs of its readers now and into the future.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.