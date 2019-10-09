618 Fall Music Fest kicks off this weekend

A chilly, foggy start for many on this Wednesday. The leaves are starting to change, though many are reporting a quick change over to brown, likely due to abnormally dry weather this fall.
Carbondale will be the scene of a music festival featuring a variety of local artists this weekend.
The Marion Cultural and Civic Center has announced Jo Dee Messina will take the stage on February 22.
LISTEN UP: Friday will be a day of big changes.
Murphysboro CUSD #186 posted a message to its Facebook page saying that the teacher team turned down what they consider a generous offer.
Carbondale City Council passes the sale of recreational marijuana by a vote of 6-1.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an alert for drivers: it's the start of fall deer-vehicle collision season.
With the cooler weather here, many people may want to start using fireplaces to warm their homes, but experts warn you should inspect your chimney first.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Five owls considered endangered in the state of Illinois have been released into the wild.
