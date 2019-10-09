618 Fall Music Fest kicks off this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

618 Fall Music Fest kicks off this weekend

Posted:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will be the scene of a music festival featuring a variety of local artists this weekend.

The 618 Fall Music Fest is a family-friendly event at Turley Park Saturday, October 12. The festival will run from 5-10 p.m. and feature pop, hip hop, blues, jazz, country, rock, R&B, and reggae. There will also be food and other vendors on hand throughout the evening.

For more information call organizer Unree Westley also know as DJ Gea at (618) 203-3397 or email him at unreew@gmail.com.

