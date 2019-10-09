Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Missouri bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Missouri bar

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a blind woman at a suburban St. Louis bar and then threatening to shoot up the establishment after being thrown out.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Shane Allison, of Jefferson County, is jailed on $100,000 bail on a felony sexual abuse charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say witnesses who saw him assaulting the woman Saturday at a bar in Fenton told him to leave. The documents say that as he was being forced out of the tavern, he threatened to return and open fire. Police arrived, found his wallet, went to his home and arrested him.

Records say he was "highly intoxicated" and told officers he didn't remember what happened.

