Marion Cultural and Civic Center announces Jo Dee Messina concert February 22

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Cultural and Civic Center has announced Jo Dee Messina will take the stage on February 22.

Messina is known for country hits like "Bye Bye", "I'm Alright", and "My Give A Damn's Busted". In total, Messina has recorded five No. 1 hits and sold millions of records.

A native of Massachusetts, Jo Dee Messina gained popularity in the late 90s with hits "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and "You're Not in Kansas Anymore".

Her first chart topping song was "Bye Bye" in 1998.

From her bio, "Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; newly penned, emotionally-driven songs; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, allowing people to see behind the masquerade.

With a decorated past in the rearview mirror and endless dreams and an open road of possibility before her, this relatable woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, speaker, author, and incredibly gifted singer-songwriter has only just begun. Fueled by faith, belief, and love, Jo Dee pours her heart and soul into everybody she meets and everything she touches, which is perhaps why Jo Dee Messina is such a timeless name in the music industry."

In addition to Jo Dee Messina, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center also announced Dave Fenley will be taking the stage that evening. Fenley is known for his talented singing, songwriting, and beatboxing. Fenley is also known for his top ten finish on The Voice in 2018 and semi-final appearance on America's Got Talent in 2013.

Singer Tucket Kuhnert, a native of Du Quoin, will also be playing ahead of Messina and Fenley.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday October 11 at 10 a.m. on the Marion Cultural and Civic Center website.