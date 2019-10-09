Tracking BIG changes in our weather set to arrive on Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Patchy fog is possible through the early morning on Wednesday, primarily in low-lying areas before sunrise.

Once the fog mixes out, sunshine will return for Wednesday. Winds will turn more southerly, which will help bump temperatures a few degrees warmer than the beginning of the week.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a large storm system gets its act together across the Plains. A warm, but cloudy day is expected on Thursday. While an isolated shower or two can't completely be ruled out, the better rain chances will hold off on Friday.

LISTEN UP: Friday will be a day of big changes. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Friday morning ahead of a strong cold front approaching the region. The cold front will arrive by late morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will likely be in the lower 70s, but behind it, get ready.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and possibly the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the north and west making it feel even colder. Friday evening, be prepared for temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills back into the 30s.

Saturday morning, temperatures will start in the upper 30s, but frost development is unlikely due to wind. Saturday afternoon, sunshine will return, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.

Sunday morning, temperatures in a few rural areas may dip into the upper 30s once again and patchy, light frost is possible.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the cold front and has the latest on News 3.