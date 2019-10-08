Five state endangered owls get released back into the wild

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Five owls considered endangered in the state of Illinois have been released into the wild.
Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau are looking for people to work for them in preparation for the 2020 census.
Sony confirmed on Tuesday its next console, the PlayStation 5 will launch in 2020 for the holiday season.
Negotiations continue in hopes of reaching a deal between the Murphysboro CUSD #186 school board and the teachers association over higher pay.
Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.
Police say they arrived on scene just one minute after the 911 call came in Monday morning. Neighbors say a fight broke out outside of an apartment.
The deposition was scheduled as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8.
The California Department of Health announced on Tuesday the state's third death due to lung disease associated with vaping, bringing the nationwide total of confirmed deaths to 24.
