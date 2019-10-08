Negotiations between board and teacher continue in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Negotiations continue in hopes of reaching a deal between the Murphysboro CUSD #186 school board and the teachers association over higher pay.

Tuesday was the fourth day of canceled classes. Superintendent Chris Grode says the board has added more than $100,000 to the salary schedule but the teachers association has only dropped their demand by $9,200.

He says the board isn't trying to be disrespectful, just fiscally responsible, "My team is going to meet tonight (Tuesday). We are going to be discussing 'what do we do?' I mean, we want the teachers to come back in. We are looking at an average of over four percent on their salaries."

Grode says if they would meet the teachers' demands they would have to reduce the number of new staff members that were added with the evidence based funding money.

Even though the mediator is unavailable, the two groups will try to reach a deal Tuesday night.