Census Bureau job openings in southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Census Bureau job openings in southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau are looking for people to work for them in preparation for the 2020 Census.

There are hundreds of job openings for the census in southern Illinois. Pay starts at $14/hour.

"This position is a really good opportunity for part time work for anybody that may be looking for some extra income, somebody who's currently employed and needing some extra income," said Debra Keelin, Man-Tra-Con's Business Services Administrator.

You can click here for more information and to apply. You must be 18, have a valid driver's license and pass a background check.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.