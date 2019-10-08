Census Bureau job openings in southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau are looking for people to work for them in preparation for the 2020 Census.

There are hundreds of job openings for the census in southern Illinois. Pay starts at $14/hour.

"This position is a really good opportunity for part time work for anybody that may be looking for some extra income, somebody who's currently employed and needing some extra income," said Debra Keelin, Man-Tra-Con's Business Services Administrator.

You can click here for more information and to apply. You must be 18, have a valid driver's license and pass a background check.