Child shot in Carbondale was not intended target: police

Negotiations continue in hopes of reaching a deal between the Murphysboro CUSD #186 school board and the teachers association over higher pay.
Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.
Police say they arrived on scene just one minute after the 911 call came in Monday morning. Neighbors say a fight broke out outside of an apartment.
The deposition was scheduled as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8.
The California Department of Health announced on Tuesday the state's third death due to lung disease associated with vaping, bringing the nationwide total of confirmed deaths to 24.
Deputies found the suspect vehicle a short time later, but the driver took off, heading into Cape Girardeau and then crossing the bridge into Illinois.
Paducah Police want you to take a look at the man who was caught on camera robbing the Country Inn and Suites (145 McBride Lane, Paducah).
The White House has notified the House that the Trump administration will not participate in what it is calling Democrats' "illegitimate" impeachment probe.
U.S gymnast Simone Biles is now the most decorated female gymnast in history.
