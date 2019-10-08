Child shot in Carbondale was not intended target: police

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- New information has been released following a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl.

The Carbondale Police Department (CPD) says officers arrived on scene just one minute after the 911 call came in Monday morning.

Neighbors say a fight broke out outside of an apartment. The neighbors wouldn't talk on camera, but showed News 3 the bullet hole in the window.

Deputy Chief of Police, Stan Reno, says the little girl who was wounded wasn't the intended target, "The investigation evolved pretty quickly and we were able to identify where some suspects may be located and we followed up on that information and that ultimately led to the arrest of three juvenile offenders," said Reno.

Reno says those three juveniles were acquaintances that had a dispute. He says they've been appropriately charged based on the information they have.

He added that the little girl is expected to be okay, "The victim is still in a St Louis area hospital recovering and is expected to make a full recovery in the near future," said Reno.

A look at the crime reports map shows Carbondale Police are called to that neighborhood often. In the last six months, they've responded to 15 violent crimes within a four block radius, many of them assaults.

"Our officers have been increasing our visibility and patrols in that particular neighborhood, working with the residents there to gather information to address any crime issues or offenders in that area," said Reno.

Reno says officers are spending extra time patrolling in their squad cars and on foot.

Police believe they have those responsible in custody. They're still asking for anyone with information to give them a call. You can call the department or 549-COPS to make an anonymous tip.