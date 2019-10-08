United States' 24th vaping-related death confirmed in California - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

United States' 24th vaping-related death confirmed in California

Posted: Updated:

(CNN Newsource) -- The California Department of Health announced on Tuesday the state's third death due to lung disease associated with vaping, bringing the nationwide total of confirmed deaths to 24.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that the agency is aware of 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use in 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of October 1.
 

