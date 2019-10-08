Burglary, police chase ends in two arrests

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) – A report of a burglary in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri leads to a police chase and two arrests in Illinois.

Sunday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress on County Road 521.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle a short time later, but the driver took off, heading into the city of Cape Girardeau and then crossing the bridge into Illinois.

Authorities in Illinois, as well as officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, helped take the suspects into custody.

Adam Koenig is charged with second-degree burglary, stealing, and resisting lawful detention. Nicholas Jason Burkart is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing.

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center awaiting transport back to Missouri.