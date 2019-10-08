Paducah Police looking for man who set down his gun during robbe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police looking for man who set down his gun during robbery

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police want you to take a look at the man who was caught on camera robbing the Country Inn and Suites (145 McBride Lane, Paducah).

An employee told police the man showed a gun and demanded money. The clerk threw money on the counter at which point, the robber placed his gun on the counter to gather the money. At that point, the quick-thinking clerk grabbed the gun, and turned it on the robber.

The robber ran away, came back, and then ran away again after the clerk pointed the gun at him a second time. He was last seen leaving in a dark-colored car.

The robber is described as a thin man with curly, blonde hair.

The handgun was recovered at the scene. The white shirt and sock hat were recovered nearby on McBride Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

