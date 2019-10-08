Half of all deer-vehicle collisions happen between October and December: KYTC

Murphysboro CUSD #186 posted a message to its Facebook page saying that the teacher team turned down what they consider a generous offer.
Carbondale City Council passes the sale of recreational marijuana by a vote of 6-1.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an alert for drivers: it's the start of fall deer-vehicle collision season.
With the cooler weather here, many people may want to start using fireplaces to warm their homes, but experts warn you should inspect your chimney first.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Five owls considered endangered in the state of Illinois have been released into the wild.
Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau are looking for people to work for them in preparation for the 2020 census.
Sony confirmed on Tuesday its next console, the PlayStation 5 will launch in 2020 for the holiday season.
Negotiations continue in hopes of reaching a deal between the Murphysboro CUSD #186 school board and the teachers association over higher pay.
Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.
