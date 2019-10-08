Adler Planetarium to visit southern Illinois for third straight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Adler Planetarium to visit southern Illinois for third straight year

(WSIL) -- The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8. 

If you or your child is curious about the plan to return humans to the Moon and Mars, you'll want to visit the Astro Road Trip at one of the locations listed below.

The program is free and open to the public, and they will have pieces of rock from the Moon and mars, as well as a telescope through which visitors can view the moon.

Tuesday, October 8
Sallie Logan Public Library
Murphysboro, IL
5:00-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9
Bottoms Up Family Bar and Grill
Jacob, IL
7:00-8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11
Stinson Library
Anna, IL
10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Friday, October 11
Carbondale Public Library
Carbondale, IL
2:00-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12
The Science Center
Carbondale, IL
1:00-3:00 p.m.
*The Astro Road Trip event at The Science Center is free with paid general admission. Please inquire with The Science Center regarding general admission pricing.

Saturday, October 12
Route 51 Brewery
Elkville, IL
7:00-9:00 p.m.

