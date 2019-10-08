Overtraining could lead to brain burn-out: study

U.S gymnast Simone Biles is now the most decorated female gymnast in history.
U.S gymnast Simone Biles is now the most decorated female gymnast in history.
|
Owning a dog tied to lowering your risk of dying early by 24 percent, says new research.
|
Owning a dog tied to lowering your risk of dying early by 24 percent, says new research.
Zachary Page, 25, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.
Zachary Page, 25, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.
The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.
The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Too much exercise could keep you from making good choices according to a new study.
Too much exercise could keep you from making good choices according to a new study.
An attorney for a Kentucky public school board says complaints have prompted him to recommend the district remove "prayer lockers" from inside its schools.
An attorney for a Kentucky public school board says complaints have prompted him to recommend the district remove "prayer lockers" from inside its schools.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), every year the flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), every year the flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands.
WSIL - The most recent blast of cold air is moving away and that means temperatures will start to move during the next few days. ...
WSIL - The most recent blast of cold air is moving away and that means temperatures will start to move during the next few days. ...
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- It's not just brick and mortar restaurants that are popular throughout our region, Caribbean Hut is making a splash too.
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- It's not just brick and mortar restaurants that are popular throughout our region, Caribbean Hut is making a splash too.
The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.