Study: Owning a dog helps you live longer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Study: Owning a dog helps you live longer

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) – Dogs could add years to your life. That’s according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from four million people in six countries.

They found dog owners had a 24-percent lower risk of dying early. For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was lowered by 31-percent.

A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety, and depression.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.