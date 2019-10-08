Judge orders extradition of suspect in Kansas bar shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge orders extradition of suspect in Kansas bar shooting

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge has ordered the extradition of a suspect in a Kansas bar shooting that left four people dead and five wounded, while the search continues for a second suspect.

Court records show that the judge issued the order Tuesday after 23-year-old Javier Alatorre waived his right to fight being returned to Kansas.

Alatorre and 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales are charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Police say surveillance video shows Villanueva-Morales arguing with someone and being forced to leave the bar in Kansas City, Kansas, late Saturday. Police say gunfire erupted when he returned about two hours later with Alatorre, who was arrested later Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police provided no updates Tuesday on the search for Villanueva-Morales but have warned that he should be considered "dangerous."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.