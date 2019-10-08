Mid-week warming - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mid-week warming

WSIL - The most recent blast of cold air is moving away and that means temperatures will start to move during the next few days.  Blues skies are expected on Wednesday but the warm-up will bring a chance of showers Friday.  We are tracking another blast of even colder air that is possible for the weekend.

Jim will have the latest forecast and talk about how cold it might get on News 3 this evening. 

