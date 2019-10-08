MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- There's big money on the line for the Inaugural Southern Illinois Cornhole Tournament.

The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce along with sponsors are hosting a cornhole tournament at Roadhouse Harley Davidson on Saturday. (October 12) with registration at 10 a.m. and matches at 11 a.m.

This is an American Cornhole League point event with ACL Director Jeremy Wheeler of Capitol City Cornhole "Running the Throw". More than 100 teams will compete for their share of $2,700, with first-place paying $1,200.

There will also be live music and food and beverage vendors.

For more information visit the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce's website.