The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
Lego, looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash, is testing a way for customers to ship their pieces away and get them into the hands of other kids
There's big money on the line for the Inaugural Southern Illinois Cornhole Tournament.
Zachary Page, 25, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.
Marion Fire Department has confirmed to News 3 that they responded to a report of a tank explosion at Pepsi MidAmerica Monday evening.
Former Saluki basketball standout Kavion Pippen has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion is holding its annual Bratwurst Dinner this weekend.
Two small meteor showers are set to peak in consecutive nights this week. The Draconid meteor shower will peak on Tuesday night and the Southern Taurids Wednesday night
Harrisburg (WSIL) -- There's a Haunted Forest that will give you a scare for a good cause.
A little chilly stepping out this morning, but another gorgeous afternoon is on tap. We're tracking a strong cold front expected at the end of the week.
