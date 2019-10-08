Louisville church lends support to immigrants, refugees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville church lends support to immigrants, refugees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic Church in Louisville is declaring its support for immigrants and refugees and calling on the U.S. government to close detention facilities at the border.

The congregation of St. William Church joined leaders from other local churches in a gathering Tuesday to offer help to immigrants. The 118-year-old church sheltered Central American immigrants fleeing violence in the 1980s, but it no longer has housing facilities.

Members say they are speaking out because of "harsh" enforcement policies at the border by the Trump administration. The church has hung a sign declaring itself a "sanctuary for all."

Church member David Horvath says parishioners are focusing on humanitarian help. The church partners with immigrant support groups and is exploring the idea of setting up a sanctuary network for short-term housing needs.

