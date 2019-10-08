Father charged in connection to accidental shooting

SEDALIA, Ky. (WSIL) -- The father of a 2-year-old injured in an accidental shooting has now been charged.

Zachary Page, 25, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

On October 1, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to a home near Sedalia for a report of a 2-year-old child with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Page told investigators the child was unsupervised in a room with a loaded firearm.

The child was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Page was booked into the Graves County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.