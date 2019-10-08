Prosecutor: Evidence doesn't support charges against priest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor: Evidence doesn't support charges against priest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against a Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing two juveniles in the 1980s.

Prosecutor Bruce Kuegel released a statement last week saying "allegations of criminal contact were not supported by evidence."

The Rev. Ed Bradley told the Messenger-Inquirer on Monday that he felt vindicated by the decision. He has always maintained his innocence.

Bradley was principal at Owensboro Catholic High School from 1980 to 1985 and was interim head of Owensboro Catholic Schools in 2017 until June of last year. He was temporarily suspended in March after diocesan officials received the first allegation and the Catholic diocese recommended to the Vatican in May that he be permanently suspended from public ministry.

The Vatican has not issued a decision.

