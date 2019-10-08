Former Saluki Kavion Pippen signs with Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (WSIL) -- Former Saluki basketball standout Kavion Pippen has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Monday.

Pippen went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.66 blocks in two seasons with SIU. The 6'10" center was named to the All-MVC Third Team and MVC All-Defensive Team during his senior season.

A native of Hamburg, Arkansas, Pippen spent two seasons at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff prior to enrolling at SIU.

The nephew of NBA great Scottie Pippen, he will now be coached by one of his uncle's former teammates, Steve Kerr.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Warriors have only one player taller than Pippen, Willie Vauley-Stein, who has been sidelined with a foot injury. Meanwhile, another Warriors big man, Kevon Looney is out with a hamstring injury. Signing Pippen became a necessity due to the injuries.