Small propane tank explosion at Pepsi MidAmerica

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Fire Department has confirmed to News 3 that they responded to a report of a tank explosion at Pepsi MidAmerica Monday evening. 

When they arrived, they found a small propane tank had exploded, but there was no fire.

The fire department was unable to confirm if there were any injuries. 

