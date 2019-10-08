Man charged after Uber passenger overdoses on fentanyl, dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged after Uber passenger overdoses on fentanyl, dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged with selling the powerful opioid fentanyl that a man overdosed on while riding in an Uber and later died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Terrance Rice was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges of fentanyl distribution and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Charging documents say Jason Scott Thomas, of Arnold, passed out July 4 during an Uber ride home from buying the drug and later died of acute fentanyl intoxication. Police then began texting and calling Rice from Thomas' phone seeking drugs.

An undercover officer bought fentanyl from Rice five times using Thomas' phone before the FBI obtained a search warrant for Rice's house, where they found money and fentanyl.

