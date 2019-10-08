Marion church holds annual bratwurst dinner this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion church holds annual bratwurst dinner this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion is holding its 36th Annual Bratwurst Dinner.

The event will be Sunday (October 13) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a full meal featuring smoked bratwurst, mashed potatoes, green beans, sauerkraut, and homemade pies. The meal is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for kids along with a military discount. The celebrarion will also have a gift basket raffle and free delivery for first responders.

