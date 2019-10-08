A Taste of the Region: Caribbean Hut

|
Owning a dog tied to lowering your risk of dying early by 24 percent, says new research.
|
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), every year the flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands.
WSIL - The most recent blast of cold air is moving away and that means temperatures will start to move during the next few days. ...
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- It's not just brick and mortar restaurants that are popular throughout our region, Caribbean Hut is making a splash too.
The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
Lego, looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash, is testing a way for customers to ship their pieces away and get them into the hands of other kids
There's big money on the line for the Inaugural Southern Illinois Cornhole Tournament.
Zachary Page, 25, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment.
Marion Fire Department has confirmed to News 3 that they responded to a report of a tank explosion at Pepsi MidAmerica Monday evening.
Former Saluki basketball standout Kavion Pippen has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
