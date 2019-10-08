Haunted Forest in Harrisburg benefits Coleman Tri-County Services

There's a Haunted Forest that will give you a scare for a good cause.

The Haunted Forest takes place at the Saline County Fairgrounds with all proceeds going to Coleman Tri-County Services.

The organizations offers various programs to locals with disabilities who live in Saline, Galatin and White counties.

Activities kick-off on Thursday, October 10th with an Undead Beauty Pageant at the 4-H building starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free and there will be door prizes and prizes for winning contestants, but organizer ask you bring at least one perishable food item that will be donated to local pantries.

The pageant is open to anyone 13 and older, those interested can contact Lisa Knight at (618) 294-2178.

One of the beauty pageant judges will be actor Bob Elmore who played Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

Elmore will be available for a meet and greet after the event.

The Haunted Forest will take place on Friday and Saturday with gates opening at 6:30 and will remain open until the last car ride goes through.

Visitors will drive through various spooky scenes throughout the fairgrounds with 80-100 live actors dressed as clowns, witches, zombies and your favorite horror movie characters.

For those who wish to drive in their own car or hayride, the cost is $10 per vehicle.

The entrance for those who drive their own car/hayride are asked to bypass the front of the fairgrounds on Route 34 and turn left onto Mt. Moriah Road.

This will take you to the back of the fairgrounds.

Those who want to take a hayride provided by the Haunted Forest can meet at Sherrod's Collision Center, the cost is $5 per person.

For more information contact Lisa Knight at (618) 294-2178