Quiet through midweek, but potent cold front brings coldest air of the season by the weekend

A little chilly stepping out this morning, but another gorgeous afternoon is on tap. We're tracking a strong cold front expected at the end of the week.
A little chilly stepping out this morning, but another gorgeous afternoon is on tap. We're tracking a strong cold front expected at the end of the week.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
A 22 year old accused of hitting a three year old with a pistol has been arrested by the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
A 22 year old accused of hitting a three year old with a pistol has been arrested by the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
You've probably heard it from everyone from your mom to your doctor, "Drink lots of water to stay hydrated."
You've probably heard it from everyone from your mom to your doctor, "Drink lots of water to stay hydrated."
The Murphysboro school board posted to its Facebook page that negotiations have stopped Monday night.
The Murphysboro school board posted to its Facebook page that negotiations have stopped Monday night.
A group of inmates at Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program is giving back to the community by helping kids with cancer.
A group of inmates at Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program is giving back to the community by helping kids with cancer.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) received more than $600,000 to support Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) received more than $600,000 to support Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness.
The Equality Fire Department is still trying to raise money for new rope rescue equipment.
The Equality Fire Department is still trying to raise money for new rope rescue equipment.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is spending $850,000 of his own money to continue renovations to the historic Illinois Governor's Mansion.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is spending $850,000 of his own money to continue renovations to the historic Illinois Governor's Mansion.
It's Monday and that means a new set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees!
It's Monday and that means a new set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees!