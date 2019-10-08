Quiet through midweek, but potent cold front brings coldest air of the season by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A little chilly stepping out this morning, but another gorgeous afternoon is on tap!

Morning temperatures dipped back into the lower 40s Tuesday morning, marking the coldest temperatures since mid-May. Sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon.

Winds gradually shift back to the south and east on Wednesday bumping temperatures back into the upper 70s, but quiet weather remains.

A strong storm system set to move into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest later this week is the next big weather we're tracking.

Winds will pick up on Thursday from the south, pushing afternoon temperatures back into the 80s and a small chance of rain enters the forecast by Thursday evening.

As the big bowling ball storm system moves into the Upper Midwest, snow will be flying across the Dakotas and into Minnesota. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will sweep through the Midwest on Friday with showers and storms and a sharp cool down.

While Friday morning will be fairly mild, behind the front Friday evening, temperatures will be dropping quickly.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will dip back into the lower 40s. Saturday afternoon, sunshine will return, but temperatures will only warm to around 60 degrees.

Sunday morning, we're tracking the potential for light, patchy frost. Winds will be a big factor, so it's something to keep an eye on as the weekend approaches.

