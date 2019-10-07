Man faces charges for allegedly striking three year old with gun

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- A 22 year old accused of hitting a three year old with a pistol has been arrested by the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Officers say witnesses told them 22-year-old Jordan Holloway hit a three year old and a 23 year old with a handgun.

According to information obtained from witnesses, a dark colored sedan pulled up in front of the residence and Holloway got out and assaulted the male and child. Police say the victim believes this assault occurred in response to an earlier physical altercation.

Jordan Holloway was arrested and placed in the Butler County Jail on suspicion of several charges: Endangering the Welfare of a Child-1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.