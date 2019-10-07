Inmates crochet wigs for kids with cancer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmates crochet wigs for kids with cancer

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A group of inmates at Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program is giving back to the community by helping kids with cancer.

The women in the Mending Hearts Program recently crocheted 30 character wigs for Book for Hope. The Illinois Department of Corrections posted on its Facebook page pictures of those colorful wigs. It said those wigs will go to kids receiving cancer treatment.

The women in the program are also currently in need of yarn donations for their next project: lap blankets for elderly veterans.

You can donate soft acrylic yarn to Dixon Springs IIP, Vienna Correctional Center, or Shawnee Correctional Center.

