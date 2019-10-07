Equality Fire Department in need of rescue equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Equality Fire Department in need of rescue equipment

Posted: Updated:

EQUALITY (WSIL) -- The Equality fire department is still trying to raise money for new rope rescue equipment.

The fire department started a GoFundMe in April and has since raised only $1,420 of the $12,000 needed. The department already has some rope rescue equipment, but it is old and limited.

When someone falls at places like the Garden of the Gods, Equality Fire is the first department called to the scene. 

Fire Chief Cole Baker says this equipment will help his department and others in the region, "The equipment, it's just not going to benefit us, it's going to benefit all the surrounding departments around us. It will be available to them anytime they need it also."

30 to 40 percent of Equality Fire Department's calls come from the Garden of the Gods. The next closest rope rescue team is Marion, which takes at least 45 minutes to respond. 

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.