Equality Fire Department in need of rescue equipment

The Equality Fire Department is still trying to raise money for new rope rescue equipment.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is spending $850,000 of his own money to continue renovations to the historic Illinois Governor's Mansion.
It's Monday and that means a new set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees!
The Franklin County Coroner Monday announced that a Royalton man died after driving his truck off the road.
Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors are taking a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.
Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.
St. Louis Blues (1-0-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)
Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)
A Kentucky man faces several charges after police found him in possession of two stolen guns.
