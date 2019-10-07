Equality Fire Department in need of rescue equipment

EQUALITY (WSIL) -- The Equality fire department is still trying to raise money for new rope rescue equipment.

The fire department started a GoFundMe in April and has since raised only $1,420 of the $12,000 needed. The department already has some rope rescue equipment, but it is old and limited.

When someone falls at places like the Garden of the Gods, Equality Fire is the first department called to the scene.

Fire Chief Cole Baker says this equipment will help his department and others in the region, "The equipment, it's just not going to benefit us, it's going to benefit all the surrounding departments around us. It will be available to them anytime they need it also."

30 to 40 percent of Equality Fire Department's calls come from the Garden of the Gods. The next closest rope rescue team is Marion, which takes at least 45 minutes to respond.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.