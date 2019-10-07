Royalton man killed in weekend accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Coroner Monday announced that a Royalton man died after driving his truck off the road. The coroner also says he believes alcohol was a factor in this accident.

Gary Jones, 51, of Royalton was pronounced at the scene of the accident near 1250 State Highway 149 on the evening of Saturday, October 5.

Jones was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra pick-up. He ran off the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned his truck. Jones was partially ejected and had to be extricated.