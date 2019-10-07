FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history

(WSIL) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

In a news release on Sunday, the FBI said Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

The FBI is also looking for information about potential victims linked to Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky. On its website, it has video confessions from Little along with information about unmatched confessions which are victims they have not yet identified.

Little says he met two victims in St. Louis, Missouri, but their bodies were allegedly dumped in Illinois.

One of the victims was dumped in Granite City and one in East St. Louis. The woman whose body was dumped in Granite City is described as a black female, age 26, and Little believes her name was possible "Jo". She was killed between 1976-1979.

Little has provided a drawing of the woman, pictured below.

The victim found in East St. Louis was also a black female, killed between 1976-1979. The FBI has not provided a drawing of her.

A third victim with ties to our area was a white female killed in 1984. Little says he met her in Columbus, Ohio, and he says he dumped her body in northern Kentucky.

Little's drawing of her is pictured below.

Little also claims he killed a black female in Knoxville, Tennessee. He believes she was 25 years old when he killed her in 1975. No picture of her is provided.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.

Pictured below: Rosie Hill was murdered in 1982 in Ocala, Fla. Samuel Little has confessed to the crime.

The 79-year-old Little is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

Pictured below: Samuel Little arrest photo taken in 1977.

Many of his victims were originally deemed overdoses, or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.