Pritzker spends $850K of his money to fix Governor's Mansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker spends $850K of his money to fix Governor's Mansion

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is spending $850,000 of his own money to continue renovations to the historic Illinois Governor's Mansion.

The upgrades include fixing tile on the first floor, remodeling guest rooms and modernizing current plumbing. The Springfield estate built in 1855 will be closed for tours until Nov. 23 due to the latest overhaul.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the billionaire businessman has given at least $3.45 million of his money to cover government costs that include doubling some salaries. The Democrat broke campaign finance records last year by giving his own campaign $171.5 million.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, also a wealthy businessman, launched his own privately-funded $15 million mansion makeover. He led a fundraising campaign that started in early 2015. The mansion reopened in July 2018 near the end of the Republican's tenure.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.