Missouri police chief indicted for exploiting 96-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri police chief indicted for exploiting 96-year-old

Posted: Updated:

MONROE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a Missouri police chief for allegedly taking financial advantage of a 96-year-old woman with dementia.

KMOV-TV reports that Old Monroe police Chief Kimla Lowery is charged with forgery and financial exploitation of the elderly.

The St. Louis station reports that the small-town police chief is accused of taking control of the elderly woman's finances, property and medical decisions.

Old Monroe is a small city in the suburban St. Louis area with a population of fewer than 300 people.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had launched an investigation of Lowery in June 2018.

An Associated Press request for comment to Lowery was not immediately returned Monday. Online court records didn't immediately list an attorney for her.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.