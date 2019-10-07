5 shot during high school alumni bonfire in St. Louis area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5 shot during high school alumni bonfire in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police say five people, including an officer, were shot during a high school alumni bonfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police responded Saturday to the shooting at a bonfire for Normandy High School graduates. All five victims were taken to the hospital.

St. Louis County police say none of the five people shot sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to a police memo obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the officer was attending the bonfire when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

A St. Louis County police spokeswoman told the paper that there are no suspects yet.

Bonfire organizer Bonita Richardson says about 1,500 to 2,000 attend the annual bonfire. She says police and security guards are hired to manage the crowd.

