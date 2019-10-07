Man arrested after two stolen handguns found in his car

A Kentucky man faces several charges after police found him in possession of two stolen guns.
A Kentucky man faces several charges after police found him in possession of two stolen guns.
An Evansville, Indiana, woman has died after falling from a cliff at Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest
An Evansville, Indiana, woman has died after falling from a cliff at Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest
Police say the girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.
Police say the girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.
WSIL - It took a while to arrive but great fall weather is in place and fills the forecast. ...
WSIL - It took a while to arrive but great fall weather is in place and fills the forecast. ...
While Hurricane Dorian has long since run its course, the effects of the latest natural disaster might linger and could impact you.
While Hurricane Dorian has long since run its course, the effects of the latest natural disaster might linger and could impact you.
Rain will exit quickly this morning with skies clearing from the northwest to the southeast throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.
Rain will exit quickly this morning with skies clearing from the northwest to the southeast throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner and there's going to be a unique pumpkin patch in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner and there's going to be a unique pumpkin patch in Carbondale.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- A head-on collision resulted in a Marion man being hospitalized.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The University Baptist Church in Carbondale began their 8th annual Community Coat Drive Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to the Equality Fire Chief, a woman fell approximately 60-feet at Garden of the Gods Saturday.