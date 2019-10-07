Man arrested after two stolen handguns found in his car

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Kentucky man faces several charges after police found him in possession of two stolen guns.

Noble Faulkner, 28, of Bowling Green was arrested in Paducah on two warrants out of Warren County, Ky.

Faulkner was arrested after a Paducah Police officer stopped him for having an expired registration sticker. Once stopped, the officer found that the driver was wanted on two warrants out of Warren County, Ky.

The suspect admitted to police he had marijuana in his possession, and teh officer found two handguns, which both had been reported stolen.

Faulkner was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.