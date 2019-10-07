5-year-old injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Police say the girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where doctors stabilized her. She was then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.

Investigators have arrested three juvenile suspects, but the police department is not providing any additional information about the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-2677.