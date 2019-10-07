Fabulous fall weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fabulous fall weather

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - It took a while to arrive but great fall weather is in place and fills the forecast.  Dry skies will be with us for at least a couple of days.  Tuesday will be a little cooler than seasonal with a slight warming trend running to the end of the week.  

Jim has latest forecast details including a cold weekend outlook coming up on News 3 this evening. 

