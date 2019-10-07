Indiana woman dies after fall at Garden of the Gods - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana woman dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An Evansville, Indiana, woman has died after falling from a cliff at Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

Equality, Illinois, Fire Chief Cole Baker says 36-year-old Sara Rappee fell about 60 feet around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Baker tells the Evansville Courier & Press another hiker heard Rappee fall and called 911. He says someone had been hiking with Rappee but no one saw her fall.

Baker said Rappee fell from the cliff overlooking Camel Rock. He says rescue personnel hiked into a ravine to get to Rappee and she was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer says she died around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.