New Beshear ad features teacher criticizing Bevin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Beshear ad features teacher criticizing Bevin

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school teacher who moonlights as an Uber driver to make ends meet calls Republican Gov. Matt Bevin a divider in taking the lead role in a new ad from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear.

With the TV ad's release Monday, teacher Laura Hartke becomes the face behind Beshear's efforts to highlight Bevin's feud with teachers over revamping public pension systems and his wanting charter schools to compete with public schools. As a math intervention teacher, Hartke works with children who are falling behind.

The commercial is set to air across Kentucky. It starts with a replay of some of Bevin's criticisms of teachers. Hartke then says: "It's been a hard couple of years hearing the governor insult us."

The add ends with the Fayette County teacher saying that Bevin "divides us."

Bevin has said he's done more than his predecessors to support public education.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.